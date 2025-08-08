Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Kuki CSO Initiates Economic Blockade on Vital Supply Route

Kuki civil society organisations (CSO) have enforced an economic blockade on National Highway 2 in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, protesting an ongoing blockade by the Foothills Naga Coordinating Committee. This move has stranded essential supply trucks and escalated tensions between the Kuki and Naga communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:20 IST
Tensions Rise: Kuki CSO Initiates Economic Blockade on Vital Supply Route
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions escalated in Manipur's Kangpokpi district as Kuki civil society organisations imposed an economic blockade on National Highway 2. The road is a crucial supply line for essential goods to the state, leaving many trucks stranded.

The blockade is in protest against the ongoing indefinite restrictions imposed by the Foothills Naga Coordinating Committee, which has blocked Kuki movements between Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts. The FNCC's blockade stems from opposition to a road constructed by the Kuki groups.

Security forces have been alerted to maintain order, while Kuki organisations demand government intervention for a resolution. The FNCC has further called for the relocation of Kuki SoO camps and a stop to poppy cultivation.

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025