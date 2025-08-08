Tensions Rise: Kuki CSO Initiates Economic Blockade on Vital Supply Route
Kuki civil society organisations (CSO) have enforced an economic blockade on National Highway 2 in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, protesting an ongoing blockade by the Foothills Naga Coordinating Committee. This move has stranded essential supply trucks and escalated tensions between the Kuki and Naga communities.
Tensions escalated in Manipur's Kangpokpi district as Kuki civil society organisations imposed an economic blockade on National Highway 2. The road is a crucial supply line for essential goods to the state, leaving many trucks stranded.
The blockade is in protest against the ongoing indefinite restrictions imposed by the Foothills Naga Coordinating Committee, which has blocked Kuki movements between Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts. The FNCC's blockade stems from opposition to a road constructed by the Kuki groups.
Security forces have been alerted to maintain order, while Kuki organisations demand government intervention for a resolution. The FNCC has further called for the relocation of Kuki SoO camps and a stop to poppy cultivation.
