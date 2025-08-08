Odisha Police Officer Suspended Over Forced Marriage to Minor

Amit Padhi, a sub-inspector in the Odisha Police, has been suspended amid allegations of forcefully marrying a minor and subjecting her to torture, officials revealed on Friday.

Identified as a resident of Balasore district and assigned to Puri, Padhi allegedly established a connection with a 15-year-old girl from Jagatsinghpur district via Facebook, subsequently marrying her in secret at a temple.

The victim's mother claimed the marriage involved deceit and coercion, with Padhi and his family reportedly torturing the girl. Authorities have registered a case and issued a non-bailable warrant, as Padhi remains on the run.

(With inputs from agencies.)