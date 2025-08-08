Left Menu

Kotia Women Empowered: Subhadra Yojana's Impact Unveiled

On August 9, 246 women from Kotia, a border area near Odisha's boundary with Andhra Pradesh, will receive Rs 15,000 under the Subhadra Yojana. Launched in 2024, this scheme benefits women aged 21-60, providing Rs 50,000 over five years. Tensions over Kotia remain due to governance disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Koraput | Updated: 08-08-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 23:19 IST
Kotia Women Empowered: Subhadra Yojana's Impact Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida announced that 246 women from Kotia, near the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border, will be beneficiaries of the Subhadra Yojana on August 9, receiving Rs 15,000 each.

The Subhadra Yojana, initiated last year, aims to support women aged 21 to 60 with Rs 50,000 over five years. This includes annual installments, scheduled around Rakhi Purnima and International Women's Day.

The Kotia region has long-standing disputes with Andhra Pradesh, dating back to 1968, and despite Supreme Court intervention in 2006, challenges in governance continue. Meanwhile, the scheme marks a significant step towards women's empowerment in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025