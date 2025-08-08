Kotia Women Empowered: Subhadra Yojana's Impact Unveiled

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida announced that 246 women from Kotia, near the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border, will be beneficiaries of the Subhadra Yojana on August 9, receiving Rs 15,000 each.

The Subhadra Yojana, initiated last year, aims to support women aged 21 to 60 with Rs 50,000 over five years. This includes annual installments, scheduled around Rakhi Purnima and International Women's Day.

The Kotia region has long-standing disputes with Andhra Pradesh, dating back to 1968, and despite Supreme Court intervention in 2006, challenges in governance continue. Meanwhile, the scheme marks a significant step towards women's empowerment in the area.

