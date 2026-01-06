Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi: A Journey of Dedication and Growth
On his birthday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his significant contributions to the state's development. Majhi, a member of the Santal tribal community, began his political career in 1997 and became chief minister in 2024 after the BJP's victory.
- Country:
- India
In a gesture of appreciation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm birthday greetings to Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, on Tuesday. The Prime Minister highlighted Majhi's relentless efforts to propel Odisha's development and focus on empowering its youth.
Prime Minister Modi remarked, "Birthday wishes to Odisha's hardworking Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi Ji. His outstanding contributions have undoubtedly enhanced Odisha's growth trajectory." Modi also expressed his prayers for Majhi's long and healthy life dedicated to public service.
Born in Odisha's Keonjhar district in 1972 and hailing from the Santal tribal community, Majhi embarked on his political journey as a sarpanch in 1997. His ascension to the chief minister's position in 2024 followed the BJP's success in the state assembly elections, marking a significant milestone in his political career.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Simple Energy Fuels Growth with New E-Scooter Launches and Expanded Reach
Surging Loan Growth: A Snapshot of Indian Banking Trends in Q4
SAIL Achieves Record-Breaking December Sales Growth
XLR8AR's Innovation Jamboree: A Catalyst for Startup Growth
Dabur Anticipates Robust Growth Amid Favorable GST Revisions