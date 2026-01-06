Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi: A Journey of Dedication and Growth

In a gesture of appreciation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm birthday greetings to Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, on Tuesday. The Prime Minister highlighted Majhi's relentless efforts to propel Odisha's development and focus on empowering its youth.

Prime Minister Modi remarked, "Birthday wishes to Odisha's hardworking Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi Ji. His outstanding contributions have undoubtedly enhanced Odisha's growth trajectory." Modi also expressed his prayers for Majhi's long and healthy life dedicated to public service.

Born in Odisha's Keonjhar district in 1972 and hailing from the Santal tribal community, Majhi embarked on his political journey as a sarpanch in 1997. His ascension to the chief minister's position in 2024 followed the BJP's success in the state assembly elections, marking a significant milestone in his political career.

(With inputs from agencies.)