Delhi Police Crackdown: Major Drug Cartel Unraveled

Delhi Police dismantled a significant drug cartel, arresting two men with over nine kilograms of Alprazolam, valued at Rs 1 crore internationally. The suspects, both hailing from Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh, were caught following a tip-off. Investigation revealed their prior medical field involvement aided their operations.

Updated: 09-08-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 19:22 IST
In a major crackdown, Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an elaborate drug cartel, seizing over nine kilograms of the psychotropic drug Alprazolam, valued at Rs 1 crore on the international market.

The operation led to the arrest of two men, identified as Nishant Pal and Ajay Kumar, both 23 years old and residents of Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh.

A tip-off resulted in the apprehension of Nishant Pal near the Apsara Border in Anand Vihar on July 28, carrying a significant quantity of Alprazolam tablets. Following this, police captured Ajay Kumar on August 7, further securing three kilograms of the substance from his Ghaziabad godown. Notably, both suspects have backgrounds in the medical field, enhancing their drug distribution knowledge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

