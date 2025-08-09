Delhi Police Crackdown: Major Drug Cartel Unraveled

In a major crackdown, Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an elaborate drug cartel, seizing over nine kilograms of the psychotropic drug Alprazolam, valued at Rs 1 crore on the international market.

The operation led to the arrest of two men, identified as Nishant Pal and Ajay Kumar, both 23 years old and residents of Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh.

A tip-off resulted in the apprehension of Nishant Pal near the Apsara Border in Anand Vihar on July 28, carrying a significant quantity of Alprazolam tablets. Following this, police captured Ajay Kumar on August 7, further securing three kilograms of the substance from his Ghaziabad godown. Notably, both suspects have backgrounds in the medical field, enhancing their drug distribution knowledge.

(With inputs from agencies.)