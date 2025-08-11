Delhi's Stray Solution: Supreme Court Steps In
The Delhi government will comply with the Supreme Court's directive to relocate stray dogs to shelters to combat rabies fears. Minister Kapil Mishra emphasized the urgency of the situation, following the court's stern warning to address the stray dog crisis in a timely and effective manner.
The Delhi government has announced its commitment to swiftly implement the Supreme Court's order to relocate stray dogs to shelters, according to Development Minister Kapil Mishra. This decision follows the court's identification of the stray dog issue as 'extremely grim' and its directive for immediate action.
Mishra highlighted that the implementation of the court's ruling is essential for freeing the city from the ongoing fear of rabies and stray animals. He assured that the government will prioritize the welfare of the animals during this process.
The Supreme Court's ruling warns that obstructing the removal of stray dogs could lead to severe consequences. In response, Mishra mentioned that under CM Rekha Gupta's leadership, Delhi's animal department will collaborate with various agencies to ensure effective compliance with the court's directive.
