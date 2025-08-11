Left Menu

Odisha CM Addresses Suicide Concerns Amidst Public Grievance Hearing

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi urged an elderly man not to consider suicide, promising to address his grievances. The session highlighted the importance of addressing public grievances, while the state Law Minister and the Women’s Commission Chairperson called for seeking help instead of considering suicide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday urged patience over desperation as he addressed an elderly man's distressing remarks during a public grievance meeting.

The call for restraint came as Jagabandhu Panda expressed suicidal thoughts over unresolved issues, prompting the CM to assure redressal. The event emphasized the government's open-door policy.

State authorities, including the Law Minister, reacted to recent suicide incidents, encouraging legal recourse instead of drastic measures while reinforcing public support systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

