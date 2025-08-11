Odisha CM Addresses Suicide Concerns Amidst Public Grievance Hearing

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday urged patience over desperation as he addressed an elderly man's distressing remarks during a public grievance meeting.

The call for restraint came as Jagabandhu Panda expressed suicidal thoughts over unresolved issues, prompting the CM to assure redressal. The event emphasized the government's open-door policy.

State authorities, including the Law Minister, reacted to recent suicide incidents, encouraging legal recourse instead of drastic measures while reinforcing public support systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)