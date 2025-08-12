Left Menu

NHRC Investigates Alleged Mass Secret Burials in Dharmasthala

A team from NHRC is investigating allegations of mass secret burials in Dharmasthala. Led by Senior Superintendent Yuvaraj, they are visiting critical local sites and gathering evidence from institutions and witnesses. A former sanitation worker claims numerous bodies, including women and minors, were secretly buried over the years.

A team comprising four members from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has commenced an investigation into reports of mass secret burials in Dharmasthala, located in Belthangady taluk.

The inquiry, self-initiated by the NHRC, includes visits to essential local entities such as the Gram Panchayat office, local police station, Dharmasthala temple, and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) office. This extensive probe is supervised by Senior Superintendent of Police Yuvaraj.

Among the findings, the NHRC team has collected records of decades-long unnatural death cases, with testimonies from sanitation workers and other individuals bolstering the investigation. A former sanitation worker has asserted that he was coerced into burying numerous unidentified bodies, many of whom were reportedly women and minors.

