Delhi Police Empowered with Video Conferencing for Court Depositions

Delhi Police can now present evidence remotely via video conference, reducing travel time to distant courts. This reform, approved by LG VK Saxena, makes all Delhi police stations designated places for video testimony under draft model rules (Nyaya Shruti). The change enhances efficiency in court-police coordination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 21:16 IST
The Delhi Police will now be able to present evidence remotely via video conferencing from police stations, based on an order from Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. This initiative aims to greatly reduce the time officers spend traveling to distant courts, according to a statement from the Raj Niwas.

Statistics from Delhi Police suggest that around 2,000 officers testify in various courts daily. This reform is part of the draft model rules on video conferencing under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which specifies police stations as designated locations for such depositions.

The order comes after a request from the Delhi Police and covers a comprehensive range of police stations, easing court congestion. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, overseeing criminal law implementations, has directed setting up more video conferencing facilities, although this arrangement excludes witness testimonies.

