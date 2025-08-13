President Ramaphosa Joins AU-AIP Water Summit 2025 to Tackle Africa’s Water Gap

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to participate in the African Union–Africa Water Investment Programme (AU-AIP) Water Summit 2025, taking place from 13 to 15 August at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). The high-profile gathering will focus on addressing Africa’s estimated US$30 billion annual water investment shortfall, a challenge that has far-reaching implications for sustainable development, climate resilience, and public health across the continent.

A Landmark Event Under South Africa’s G20 Presidency

The summit is being held under the overarching theme “Solidarity. Equality. Sustainability”, aligning with South Africa’s leadership role as the current G20 President. This year’s event marks a major step in integrating water investment into Africa’s broader economic, environmental, and social agenda.

Convened by South Africa and the African Union, the summit is a collaborative effort with the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) and the AU-AIP International High-Level Panel on Water Investments for Africa. These organisations are working in partnership to mobilise political commitment, financial capital, and institutional partnerships to accelerate delivery of climate-resilient water and sanitation services for all Africans.

Building on the 2021 AU Commitment

The AU-AIP was officially adopted in February 2021 during the 34th Ordinary Session of the African Union Summit. Its aim is to fast-track the development of water-related infrastructure and governance systems to ensure sustainable access to safe water and sanitation across the continent. The Cape Town summit will act as a critical platform to transform that political commitment into concrete investment projects.

Key Objectives and Activities

Over the course of the three-day event, participants—including African Heads of State, G20 representatives, global investors, government ministers, private sector leaders, and development finance institutions—will engage in:

High-Level Dialogues exploring strategies for closing the water financing gap and integrating water security into national and continental development plans.

Project Matchmaking Sessions connecting investors with bankable water infrastructure initiatives across Africa.

Policy Discussions that will shape the Declaration on Water Investments, a landmark outcome document intended to influence both continental and global policy agendas—including preparations for the 2026 UN Water Conference.

Advancing Climate-Resilient Water Solutions

Water scarcity, poor infrastructure, and climate change-induced droughts and floods remain pressing challenges in many African countries. The AU-AIP Water Summit will spotlight the urgent need for climate-resilient water systems, with a focus on inclusive approaches that prioritise the most vulnerable communities.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Presidency emphasised that the partnership behind the summit seeks to “mobilise the political momentum, financial capital, and institutional partnerships needed to deliver climate-resilient water and sanitation for all.”

By gathering political leaders, financial decision-makers, and technical experts under one roof, the AU-AIP Water Summit 2025 is positioning itself as a decisive turning point in Africa’s journey towards water security, economic stability, and sustainable growth.