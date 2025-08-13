SANParks to Offer Free Entry to 21 National Parks During Heritage Month Week

The South African National Parks (SANParks) has announced that 21 national parks across the country will grant free access to day visitors this September in celebration of the 20th annual SA National Parks Week. The initiative, which aims to inspire pride in the nation’s natural, cultural, and historical treasures, will run for a week and is part of Heritage Month celebrations.

Launch Event at Kruger National Park

The programme will officially kick off with a special celebratory event on 21 September 2025 at the iconic Kruger National Park, ahead of the free access period running from 22 to 26 September. In selected parks, the campaign will be extended to 27 and 28 September to allow more South Africans to take part.

Since its inception in 2006, National Parks Week has grown into one of SANParks’ most anticipated public initiatives, attracting a surge of day visitors each year.

Education, Conservation, and Community Partnerships

While the free access does not include accommodation or paid tourist activities, SANParks says the event provides an important opportunity for South Africans to explore their heritage while learning about conservation.

“SA National Parks Week has proved to be a successful campaign that provides education and awareness about South Africa’s inclusive approach to conservation. Whilst offering an opportunity to experience South Africa’s rich natural and cultural heritage, attention is also drawn to the sustainable development practices made possible through partnerships with key role players like communities living adjacent to national parks, business, scientists and tourists,” SANParks said in a statement.

The initiative also highlights the role of community partnerships in preserving biodiversity, managing wildlife sustainably, and ensuring that national parks remain accessible to all citizens.

Heritage, Culture, and Tourism Impact

The annual campaign aligns with the objectives of Heritage Month, encouraging South Africans to embrace and celebrate their unique history and natural wonders. By removing entrance fees, SANParks hopes to attract first-time visitors, particularly those from communities living near the parks, and promote a greater sense of ownership and stewardship of these protected areas.

The week also serves to boost domestic tourism, with SANParks reporting that many visitors return to the parks later as paying tourists, benefiting local economies and conservation efforts.

Participating Parks and Dates

The 21 participating national parks span across all nine provinces, offering visitors a chance to experience diverse landscapes—from the wildlife-rich savannas of Kruger and Addo Elephant National Park to the dramatic coastlines of Tsitsikamma and the cultural landmarks in Golden Gate Highlands National Park.

For the full list of participating parks and their specific free access dates, SANParks has urged the public to visit the official event page: SANParks 2025 National Parks Week Dates.

By marking two decades of National Parks Week, SANParks hopes to reinforce the message that these natural and cultural treasures belong to all South Africans and should be protected for future generations.