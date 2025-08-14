UNICEF Urges Action as Afghan Returnee Crisis Deepens, Girls’ Education at Risk

Afghanistan is facing a rapidly intensifying humanitarian challenge as over two million Afghans, including half a million children, have returned from Iran and Pakistan in 2024 alone, alongside others arriving from Central Asian countries. The mass influx—peaking on 4 July with more than 50,000 arrivals in a single day—is straining already fragile communities amid ongoing conflict, economic hardship, and an impending drought.

Following a recent mission to Afghanistan, a senior UNICEF representative highlighted both the scale of the crisis and the urgent need for coordinated, long-term solutions to protect vulnerable returnees—particularly women and children—and to address the continued ban on secondary education for girls.

Expanding Access Amid Crisis

During visits to Kunduz, Islam Qala, and Herat, UNICEF officials observed improved humanitarian access compared to previous years, enabling expanded delivery of aid. At Islam Qala, a major border crossing from Iran, thousands of Afghans arrive daily to reception centres jointly operated by de facto authorities, UN agencies, NGOs, and partners.

These centres provide initial humanitarian and protection services, but families voiced serious concerns about their future, particularly continuity of education for girls beyond grade 6—a fear echoed by students and teachers in Kunduz.

Girls’ Education Under Severe Restriction

The ban on secondary education for girls remains a major barrier to Afghanistan’s development. In Ustad Abdullah School near Kunduz, students—both girls and boys—shared their aspirations to become teachers, doctors, and engineers. Yet for adolescent girls, schooling stops after grade 6, cutting short their potential and limiting future employment opportunities.

UNICEF visited Accelerated Learning Classes, which help girls complete primary education, but these remain insufficient to bridge the gap created by the ban. One female teacher, who had been months away from finishing medical school before being barred, spoke of the broader loss to Afghan society: “One less female doctor to meet the critical health needs of women in Afghanistan.”

UNICEF continues to advocate for lifting the ban, stressing that girls’ education is vital not only for individual empowerment but also for the social and economic growth of the entire country.

Protecting Returnees and Strengthening Support Systems

UNICEF acknowledged the contributions of host countries, particularly Iran and Pakistan, in accommodating Afghan nationals for decades. However, the organization warned of the challenges posed by sudden, large-scale returns—many of which are involuntary. The situation places immense pressure on communities where more than half the population already requires humanitarian aid.

By end of July, UNICEF had documented and assisted over 6,000 unaccompanied or separated children, reuniting them with their families or relatives. While reception points have been rapidly scaled up to deliver first-line responses, UNICEF stressed the need for:

Safe passage and sustained care for returnees throughout their journey.

Essential services—including education, health care, and livelihoods—in areas of resettlement.

Systematic and phased returns to allow better planning and resource allocation.

Call for Regional Cooperation and Donor Support

UNICEF urged dialogue between Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan to coordinate and phase returns, safeguarding the dignity, safety, and voluntariness of those on the move. Special attention must be given to vulnerable groups such as women, separated children, and unaccompanied minors.

The agency also appealed to international donors to step up funding for humanitarian efforts, ensuring that returnees receive adequate support both at border reception points and in final resettlement areas.

As Afghanistan grapples with the compounded impacts of conflict, economic collapse, and climate pressures, UNICEF reaffirmed its commitment to stay on the ground, working to protect every child’s right to safety, education, and a future.