Protests seen in Iran's capital after exiled prince's call for demonstration
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 09-01-2026 00:22 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 00:22 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Internet access and telephone lines in Iran cut out Thursday night after demonstrators in Tehran and elsewhere joined a protest called by the country's exiled crown prince.
CloudFlare, an internet firm, and the advocacy group NetBlocks reported the internet outage, both attributing it to Iranian government interference.
Attempts to dial landlines and mobile phones from Dubai to Iran could not be connected.
Protests sparked by Iran's ailing economy have swept the country and turned into a significant challenge for its theocracy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Protests erupt in Iran's capital after exiled prince's call; internet cuts out soon after
UPDATE 2-Nationwide internet blackout reported in Iran as protests persist
Protests in Iran sparked by economic woes spread nationwide, activists say
"Donald J Trump is going to kill you": Senator Graham warns Iran's Supreme Leader amid nationwide protests
Chhattisgarh: Varsity VC asks litterateur to leave seminar; triggers protests by writers, activists