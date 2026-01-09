Left Menu

Protests seen in Iran's capital after exiled prince's call for demonstration

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 09-01-2026 00:22 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 00:22 IST
Protests seen in Iran's capital after exiled prince's call for demonstration
Internet access and telephone lines in Iran cut out Thursday night after demonstrators in Tehran and elsewhere joined a protest called by the country's exiled crown prince.

CloudFlare, an internet firm, and the advocacy group NetBlocks reported the internet outage, both attributing it to Iranian government interference.

Attempts to dial landlines and mobile phones from Dubai to Iran could not be connected.

Protests sparked by Iran's ailing economy have swept the country and turned into a significant challenge for its theocracy.

