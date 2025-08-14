Left Menu

United Front Against Drugs: Arunachal's Urgent Battle

Arunachal Pradesh minister Kento Jini calls for collective action against drug abuse at NMBA's 5th anniversary event. The state employs targeted measures, including awareness campaigns and rehabilitation, to combat addiction's widespread impact. Community participation is emphasized as crucial to curbing rising drug use and its social consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 14-08-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:04 IST
United Front Against Drugs: Arunachal's Urgent Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh minister Kento Jini advocates for unified efforts to combat drug abuse while addressing the 5th anniversary of 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' (NMBA). He emphasized the need for community cooperation to overcome addiction and its adverse effects on society.

The Centre is focusing on vulnerable districts through awareness initiatives, counseling, and treatment facilities to tackle the drug problem. Various levels of government and agencies aim to reduce drug demand and support rehabilitation, despite challenges like stigma and funding.

Speakers stressed the importance of collective action in dealing with the crisis, with efforts by local administrations and personalities like Femina Miss Arunachal Tadu Lunia urging action against drug peddlers. A community-driven 31-day campaign has been launched to increase public participation and awareness in the fight against substance abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025