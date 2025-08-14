United Front Against Drugs: Arunachal's Urgent Battle

Arunachal Pradesh minister Kento Jini advocates for unified efforts to combat drug abuse while addressing the 5th anniversary of 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' (NMBA). He emphasized the need for community cooperation to overcome addiction and its adverse effects on society.

The Centre is focusing on vulnerable districts through awareness initiatives, counseling, and treatment facilities to tackle the drug problem. Various levels of government and agencies aim to reduce drug demand and support rehabilitation, despite challenges like stigma and funding.

Speakers stressed the importance of collective action in dealing with the crisis, with efforts by local administrations and personalities like Femina Miss Arunachal Tadu Lunia urging action against drug peddlers. A community-driven 31-day campaign has been launched to increase public participation and awareness in the fight against substance abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)