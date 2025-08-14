Andaman and Nicobar Heroes: Honored with Presidential Medals

Andaman and Nicobar Police DGP Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal has been awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Service. Officials announced the honor ahead of the 79th Independence Day celebration. Three other officers will also receive medals for meritorious services.

A release from the Andaman and Nicobar Police commended Dhaliwal for his expertise in anti-terror operations and organized crime. A 1997 AGMUT cadre officer, Dhaliwal has previously won the Police Medal for Gallantry and has solved numerous high-profile cases.

Sub-inspector V Satyawati, Assistant Sub-inspector Mahali Urong from the Indian Reserve Battalion, and BC Naskar, Home Guard, are receiving the Medal for Meritorious Service. The officers are recognized for their integrity and outstanding dedication to duty.

