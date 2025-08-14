Andaman and Nicobar Heroes: Honored with Presidential Medals
Andaman and Nicobar Police DGP Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal, celebrated for his leadership in anti-terrorism and organized crime, receives the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service. On the 79th Independence Day, three officers are also recognized for meritorious service, showcasing remarkable dedication and integrity.
- Country:
- India
Andaman and Nicobar Police DGP Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal has been awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Service. Officials announced the honor ahead of the 79th Independence Day celebration. Three other officers will also receive medals for meritorious services.
A release from the Andaman and Nicobar Police commended Dhaliwal for his expertise in anti-terror operations and organized crime. A 1997 AGMUT cadre officer, Dhaliwal has previously won the Police Medal for Gallantry and has solved numerous high-profile cases.
Sub-inspector V Satyawati, Assistant Sub-inspector Mahali Urong from the Indian Reserve Battalion, and BC Naskar, Home Guard, are receiving the Medal for Meritorious Service. The officers are recognized for their integrity and outstanding dedication to duty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UK Palestine Recognition, AI Investment, and French Tariff Urges
We were able to get UN recognition that The Resistance Front (TRF) is proxy of Pakistan-based LeT: EAM S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha.
Annexation Tensions: Israel's Tactical Pressure on Hamas Amidst Global Calls for Recognition of Palestine
Britain's Bold Move for Palestinian State Recognition: A Diplomatic Gambit
Momentum Grows for Palestinian State Recognition at the U.N.