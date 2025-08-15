Tariffs and Tensions: Eduardo Bolsonaro Talks U.S. Sanctions and the Legal Battle in Brazil

In a recent interview with Reuters, Brazilian Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro expressed concern over possible U.S. sanctions against Brazilian officials, linked to his father, former President Jair Bolsonaro's legal battles. The younger Bolsonaro highlighted the ongoing strain between Brazil and the U.S., emphasizing the need for resolution to prevent additional economic repercussions.

Amidst these tensions, Trump imposed a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports and financial measures against the judge leading Jair Bolsonaro's prosecution. Eduardo criticized the tariffs on Brazilian goods as symptomatic of deeper political discord, urging a diplomatic solution to Brazil's institutional crisis.

Eduardo Bolsonaro, residing in the U.S. since March, seeks Trump's support against what he describes as a legal overreach by Brazil's Supreme Court. Despite pressures and potential sanctions against officials like Justice Alexandre de Moraes, Bolsonaro remains focused on advocating change from abroad while contemplating U.S. citizenship in the future.