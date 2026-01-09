Trump tells NYT: 'It’s up to' Xi what China does in Taiwan

U.S. President Donald Trump ‌said "it's up to" Chinese President Xi Jinping ⁠what China does in Taiwan, the New York Times reported ​on Thursday. "He (Xi) considers it ‍to be a part of China, and that's up to him ⁠what ‌he's ⁠going to be doing," Trump told ‍the newspaper in an interview ​conducted on Wednesday.

"But I've expressed ⁠to him that I would ⁠be very unhappy if he did that, and I ⁠don't think he'll do that. ⁠I ‌hope he doesn't do that."

