Trump tells NYT: 'It’s up to' Xi what China does in Taiwan
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2026 04:06 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 04:06 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said "it's up to" Chinese President Xi Jinping what China does in Taiwan, the New York Times reported on Thursday. "He (Xi) considers it to be a part of China, and that's up to him what he's going to be doing," Trump told the newspaper in an interview conducted on Wednesday.
"But I've expressed to him that I would be very unhappy if he did that, and I don't think he'll do that. I hope he doesn't do that."
