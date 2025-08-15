Extension of Detention: El Salvador's Controversial Crime Crackdown

El Salvador's congressional security committee has taken steps to extend the detention of suspected gang members under a state of emergency that has been in place since March 2022. Lawmakers from the ruling party highlighted the need for more evidence collection and streamlined legal proceedings to prevent the premature release of detainees.

The proposal to extend detentions, introduced just days before a previous deadline was due to expire, will require a full legislature vote. With the ruling party holding a majority, the measure is likely to pass. This extension aims to give prosecutors until August 2027 to gather evidence against the suspected gang members.

While Attorney General Rodolfo Delgado has lauded the proposal as a crucial tool for processing numerous cases against thousands detained, opposition figures and rights advocates warn that group trials could jeopardize detainees' legal rights. Critics argue that these measures risk compromising the right to due process and presumption of innocence.