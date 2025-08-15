U.S. Mobilizes Forces Against Latin American Drug Cartels: An Assertive Military Strategy

The United States has deployed air and naval forces to the southern Caribbean Sea in a targeted move against Latin American drug cartels. This decision, confirmed by three sources, aligns with President Donald Trump's initiative to classify these cartels as global terrorist organizations.

A U.S. official, requesting anonymity, revealed that the military deployment includes several P-8 spy planes, a warship, and an attack submarine. The ongoing operation is set to last several months and will involve actions in international airspace and waters.

The naval presence could facilitate intelligence and surveillance missions and act as a platform for precision strikes if required. This deployment underscores Trump's goal of tackling drug cartels as part of enhancing border security and controlling migration.