US Domestic News Roundup: Financial, Health, and Legal Developments

The US domestic news covers Wall Street's mixed performance amid inflation worries, widespread GLP-1 drug use for diabetes, Federal Reserve's inflation concerns, legal actions against the United Cartels, Trump's refugee policy shift, charges in a water vending Ponzi scheme, reinstatement of a vaccine safety task force, and import prices rise impacting inflation outlook.

Updated: 15-08-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 18:30 IST
US Domestic News Roundup: Financial, Health, and Legal Developments
Wall Street ended on a mixed note today as the S&P 500 reached a new closing high despite broader market stagnation, driven by a hotter-than-anticipated producer prices report that clouded potential interest-rate cuts.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals that more than a quarter of adults with diabetes in the US used GLP-1 drugs last year, highlighting their popularity and efficacy for type 2 diabetes and weight loss.

Inflation concerns mount as a recent Labor Department report shows a spike in producer prices, challenging the Federal Reserve's rate-cut strategy. The Producer Price Index rose 0.9% in July, stirring debates on future monetary policy.

The Justice Department charges five high-profile members of Mexico's United Cartels with drug trafficking, while the Treasury Department imposes sanctions, targeting the group's extensive illicit drug operations.

President Trump is considering a notable shift in refugee policy, potentially setting a cap focused on white South African refugees, as internal discussions reveal a cap on admissions at 40,000.

Two individuals face charges in a $275 million Ponzi scheme related to water vending machines, a case extending significant fraud to military veterans and damaging investor trust.

The U.S. Health Department restores a task force for childhood vaccine safety after a 27-year hiatus, aiming to enhance vaccine oversight, addressing public health concerns.

Rising import prices signal potential inflation growth, sparked by increased consumer goods costs, as July figures rose 0.4%, contradicting economist expectations of stability.

Attorney General Pam Bondi sparks controversy by appointing DEA head Terry Cole as Washington DC's 'emergency police commissioner,' a move contested by local officials.

