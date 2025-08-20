Mystery of the Exploding Object in Polish Cornfield
An object exploded in a Polish cornfield, potentially an old engine part. The Polish army found no airspace breach from Ukraine or Belarus. The blast broke windows, but caused no injuries. Air raid sirens sounded across nearby Ukrainian regions, but no attacks were reported.
A mysterious object that fell and exploded in a cornfield in eastern Poland is suspected to be part of an old propeller engine, according to the Polish army. Authorities confirmed no airspace infringement occurred from neighboring Ukraine or Belarus.
The incident, located in the village of Osiny within Lublin province, led to shattered windows in several homes but fortunately resulted in no injuries. The Polish police discovered burnt metal and plastic remnants at the site, while the PAP news agency kept the public informed.
Soon after the explosion, air raid sirens sounded in Ukraine's Volyn and Lviv regions for about an hour. However, local governors confirmed no actual air attacks occurred. Investigations are ongoing as the Polish Armed Forces continue to assess the mysterious object's origin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Poland
- cornfield
- engine component
- explosion
- propeller
- airspace
- Ukraine
- Belarus
- Lublin
- investigation
