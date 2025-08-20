Left Menu

New Leadership in Arunachal Pradesh's Fight Against Corruption

Justice (Retd) Prasanta Kumar Deka was sworn in as the new chairperson of the Arunachal Pradesh Lokayukta, with Sang Phuntsok joining as a member. Governor K T Parnaik administered their oaths, urging a proactive stance against corruption. The Lokayukta aims to uphold integrity and transparency in governance.

Justice (Retd) Prasanta Kumar Deka officially took office as the new chairperson of the Lokayukta in Arunachal Pradesh during a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan. The event, which unfolded on Wednesday, also saw retired IAS officer Sang Phuntsok being sworn in as a member of the Lokayukta.

The oath was administered by Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik, in the presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy CM Chowna Mein, and other notable figures. The governor emphasized the Lokayukta's critical role as a 'moral guardian' dedicated to maintaining public integrity.

Parnaik highlighted the importance of a corruption-free system in building trust in governance, stressing that the Lokayukta is pivotal to achieving this objective. The new leadership is expected to champion transparency and accountability in its initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

