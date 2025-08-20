Daring Escape: Two Prisoners Flee Morigaon Jail

In a brazen escape, two inmates have fled the Morigaon District Jail in Assam by scaling the prison walls, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The escape was uncovered during a routine morning roll call, prompting officials to alert local authorities. The inmates had reportedly broken window rods and utilized bedsheets and towels to climb over the wall.

The fugitives, identified as Jiyarul Islam, a repeat escapee, and Subrata Sarkar, convicted under the POCSO Act, were serving 20-year sentences. This marks the second such incident at the facility within a year, raising serious security concerns.

