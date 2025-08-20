Debate Over Controversial Amendment Bill Intensifies as Opposition Vows Protest

The proposal of a new Constitutional Amendment Bill in India has sparked widespread controversy and opposition. The bill provides provisions for the removal of any chief minister or ministers who are jailed for 30 consecutive days on criminal charges.

Congress leader V D Satheesan has expressed strong opposition to the bill, arguing that it violates the basic principles of Indian law, which assert that an individual is guilty only when convicted by a court. Satheesan stressed that the bill undermines the due legal process and natural justice.

He warned that the bill, if passed, could lead to misuse of power by government agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI, potentially targeting opposition ministers. The bill's provision for the removal of ministers upon 30-day detention without a conviction has been deemed controversial.

