Debate Over Controversial Amendment Bill Intensifies as Opposition Vows Protest

The proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill in India, aimed at removing any chief minister or ministers if jailed for 30 days on criminal charges, faces stiff opposition. Congress leader V D Satheesan argues it undermines natural justice, asserting that guilt is only established upon a court conviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-08-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 14:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The proposal of a new Constitutional Amendment Bill in India has sparked widespread controversy and opposition. The bill provides provisions for the removal of any chief minister or ministers who are jailed for 30 consecutive days on criminal charges.

Congress leader V D Satheesan has expressed strong opposition to the bill, arguing that it violates the basic principles of Indian law, which assert that an individual is guilty only when convicted by a court. Satheesan stressed that the bill undermines the due legal process and natural justice.

He warned that the bill, if passed, could lead to misuse of power by government agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI, potentially targeting opposition ministers. The bill's provision for the removal of ministers upon 30-day detention without a conviction has been deemed controversial.

