Left Menu

Majority of Americans Back Palestine Recognition Amid Gaza Conflict

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that 58% of Americans support U.N. recognition of Palestine, amidst ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Additionally, 65% believe the U.S. should intervene in humanitarian aid to Gaza. The survey, taken amid talks of a potential truce, highlights growing concerns over the humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:30 IST
Majority of Americans Back Palestine Recognition Amid Gaza Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll indicates that a majority of Americans, specifically 58%, support the recognition of Palestine by United Nations member countries. This comes as Israel and Hamas engage in discussions about a potential ceasefire after nearly two years of conflict.

The survey aligns with Canada, Britain, and France's intentions to recognize Palestine, pressuring Israel amid the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. Notably, 65% of respondents favor U.S. intervention to provide humanitarian aid, highlighting the urgency of the crisis.

The poll further shows 59% view Israel's military actions as excessive. This data was collected from 4,446 U.S. adults nationwide, reflecting a potential shift in American public opinion regarding Middle Eastern geopolitics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025