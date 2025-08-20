Majority of Americans Back Palestine Recognition Amid Gaza Conflict

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll indicates that a majority of Americans, specifically 58%, support the recognition of Palestine by United Nations member countries. This comes as Israel and Hamas engage in discussions about a potential ceasefire after nearly two years of conflict.

The survey aligns with Canada, Britain, and France's intentions to recognize Palestine, pressuring Israel amid the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. Notably, 65% of respondents favor U.S. intervention to provide humanitarian aid, highlighting the urgency of the crisis.

The poll further shows 59% view Israel's military actions as excessive. This data was collected from 4,446 U.S. adults nationwide, reflecting a potential shift in American public opinion regarding Middle Eastern geopolitics.

(With inputs from agencies.)