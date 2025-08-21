Left Menu

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Sanjay Bhandari vs. Fugitive Economic Offender Tag

The Delhi High Court is set to hear the appeal of UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari on August 21. Bhandari is challenging a trial court's decision to declare him a 'fugitive economic offender.' This case could have significant implications for future legal classifications of economic offenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 09:48 IST
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Sanjay Bhandari vs. Fugitive Economic Offender Tag
case
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Bhandari, a UK-based arms consultant, will have his appeal heard in the Delhi High Court. The hearing is scheduled for Thursday, August 21, and will examine his challenge to a prior court ruling.

Bhandari contests the trial court's designation of him as a 'fugitive economic offender,' a label that carries its own legal and social consequences.

Legal experts are closely watching the case due to its potential implications on how economic offenses are prosecuted and classified in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025