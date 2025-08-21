High-Stakes Legal Battle: Sanjay Bhandari vs. Fugitive Economic Offender Tag
The Delhi High Court is set to hear the appeal of UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari on August 21. Bhandari is challenging a trial court's decision to declare him a 'fugitive economic offender.' This case could have significant implications for future legal classifications of economic offenders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 09:48 IST
Sanjay Bhandari, a UK-based arms consultant, will have his appeal heard in the Delhi High Court. The hearing is scheduled for Thursday, August 21, and will examine his challenge to a prior court ruling.
Bhandari contests the trial court's designation of him as a 'fugitive economic offender,' a label that carries its own legal and social consequences.
Legal experts are closely watching the case due to its potential implications on how economic offenses are prosecuted and classified in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
