High-Stakes Legal Battle: Sanjay Bhandari vs. Fugitive Economic Offender Tag

Sanjay Bhandari, a UK-based arms consultant, will have his appeal heard in the Delhi High Court. The hearing is scheduled for Thursday, August 21, and will examine his challenge to a prior court ruling.

Bhandari contests the trial court's designation of him as a 'fugitive economic offender,' a label that carries its own legal and social consequences.

Legal experts are closely watching the case due to its potential implications on how economic offenses are prosecuted and classified in the future.

