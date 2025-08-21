Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Body of 21-Year-Old Found in Drain

The body of a 21-year-old man, Phool Singh alias Topi Lal, was found in a drain in the Mohan Ganj area. He had been visiting his maternal grandparents. Authorities believe he was mentally challenged and have sent the body for a postmortem to clarify the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 21-08-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 11:02 IST
The body of a 21-year-old man was found in a drain in the Mohan Ganj police station area on Thursday, officials confirmed. The deceased, identified as Phool Singh alias Topi Lal, hailed from Maharajganj.

Authorities report that Phool Singh was visiting his maternal grandparents when the incident occurred. Statements from relatives indicate that he was mentally challenged.

Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar has announced that the body has been sent for a postmortem examination to determine the precise cause of death. Investigations are ongoing to understand the circumstances leading to his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

