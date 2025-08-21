Left Menu

Hospitals Pivotal in Universal Birth and Death Registration Drive

A national conference emphasized hospitals' vital role in universal birth and death registration. Hosted by the Registrar General of India, the event discussed amendments to the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969. States are encouraged to enhance registration systems, ensuring efficient public services via comprehensive databases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 21:18 IST
Hospitals Pivotal in Universal Birth and Death Registration Drive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At a national conference, the Registrar General of India highlighted the indispensable role hospitals play in achieving universal birth and death registration. This significant gathering featured Chief Registrars from across the nation, focusing on amendments to the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, organized by the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India.

On Wednesday, participants delved into the intricacies of the Civil Registration System (CRS), lauding amendments made in 2023. These changes allow birth certificates to serve as a singular document for multiple purposes, including educational admissions, driving licenses, and voter list enrollments.

The conference concluded with a call to action by Registrar General Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, urging state governments to build on shared insights for comprehensive registration. By establishing national and state-level databases, the initiative aims to streamline public services and enhance social benefits through transparent, digital registration processes.

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025