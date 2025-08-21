Hospitals Pivotal in Universal Birth and Death Registration Drive

At a national conference, the Registrar General of India highlighted the indispensable role hospitals play in achieving universal birth and death registration. This significant gathering featured Chief Registrars from across the nation, focusing on amendments to the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, organized by the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India.

On Wednesday, participants delved into the intricacies of the Civil Registration System (CRS), lauding amendments made in 2023. These changes allow birth certificates to serve as a singular document for multiple purposes, including educational admissions, driving licenses, and voter list enrollments.

The conference concluded with a call to action by Registrar General Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, urging state governments to build on shared insights for comprehensive registration. By establishing national and state-level databases, the initiative aims to streamline public services and enhance social benefits through transparent, digital registration processes.