Ahead of international conference, EC holds meeting with chief electoral officers

Ahead of an international conference on democracy and election management, the Election Commission on Thursday held a meeting with its state chief electoral officers here to discuss the 36 thematic groups to be led by them at the global meet. It will be attended by nearly 100 international delegates representing election management bodies from across the world, along with representatives from global organisations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 13:53 IST
Ahead of an international conference on democracy and election management, the Election Commission on Thursday held a meeting with its state chief electoral officers here to discuss the 36 thematic groups to be led by them at the global meet. The themes encompass all aspects of election management, and are aimed at developing a body of knowledge building on the rich and varied experiences of election management bodies, officials said.

The India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICEEM), the largest global conference of its kind hosted by India in the field of election management and democracy, will be held at the Bharat Mandapam here from January 21-23. It will be attended by nearly 100 international delegates representing election management bodies from across the world, along with representatives from global organisations. The IICDEM will include general and plenary sessions, such as the inaugural session, EMB leaders' plenary, EMB working group meetings, and the launch of ECINET, along with thematic sessions covering global electoral themes, model international electoral standards, and best practices and innovations in electoral processes.

