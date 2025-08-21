Family Tragedy: Sibling's Fatal Conflict in Kairana

In a shocking incident in Kairana, Uttar Pradesh, a young woman was allegedly murdered by her own brother and cousin. Her lifeless body was discovered in the bushes in Indri, Karnal, triggering an investigation by local authorities.

Following the discovery of the body, identified as a Kairana resident, local police apprehended both accused individuals. They were subsequently remanded to two days of police custody by a Karnal court. The crime has cast a pall over the community, leaving many baffled.

According to police inquiries, the brother disapproved of the victim's lifestyle choices, which he described as wayward. With the intention to change her ways, he planned a trip to Ludhiana. However, an argument ensued during the journey, leading to the tragic strangulation of the victim by the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)