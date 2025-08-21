Left Menu

CID Jharkhand Cracks Down on Massive Cyber Fraud Network

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Jharkhand Police has discovered a large cyber fraud scheme involving over 15,000 mule bank accounts. These accounts were used to launder money from fraudulent investment schemes across multiple Indian states. Several arrests have been made as investigations continue.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Jharkhand Police revealed on Thursday the uncovering of an extensive cyber fraud operation, implicating over 15,000 mule bank accounts. This discovery was made in partnership with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

CID Jharkhand, working from leads provided by the centralised I4C portal, launched a focused operation targeting layer-1 mule accounts engaging in high-value transactions exceeding Rs 10 lakh. Consequently, 40 accounts have been identified in an FIR as part of a multifaceted investigation that has so far resulted in seven arrests.

The arrested individuals operated accounts linked to various fraudulent investment schemes spanning several states, including Bihar, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu. The probe has led to the seizure of multiple devices and documents, signaling a significant clampdown on this interstate cyber crime syndicate.

