Trump's Bold Move: Patrolling D.C. with Police and Military

President Donald Trump declared his intention to hit the streets of Washington, D.C., accompanied by police and military forces, as part of his response to what he describes as a rampant crime wave.

In an interview, Trump confirmed his plan to join law enforcement efforts, following the deployment of National Guard troops last week in a dramatic show of presidential authority. However, city officials counter Trump's reasoning, citing data indicating a marked decline in violent crime despite a brief surge earlier in 2023.

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth visited National Guard troops stationed at Union Station amid ongoing protests. Demonstrators made their presence felt by voicing strong disapproval of the federal actions.

