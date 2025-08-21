Left Menu

Trump's Bold Move: Patrolling D.C. with Police and Military

President Donald Trump announced plans to patrol Washington, D.C. with police and military forces amid claims of a crime wave, despite statistics showing a decline in violent crime. National Guard troops have been deployed, drawing protests during Vice President JD Vance's visit to Union Station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 23:33 IST
Trump's Bold Move: Patrolling D.C. with Police and Military
President

President Donald Trump declared his intention to hit the streets of Washington, D.C., accompanied by police and military forces, as part of his response to what he describes as a rampant crime wave.

In an interview, Trump confirmed his plan to join law enforcement efforts, following the deployment of National Guard troops last week in a dramatic show of presidential authority. However, city officials counter Trump's reasoning, citing data indicating a marked decline in violent crime despite a brief surge earlier in 2023.

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth visited National Guard troops stationed at Union Station amid ongoing protests. Demonstrators made their presence felt by voicing strong disapproval of the federal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025