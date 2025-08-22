Left Menu

Palestinian Factions Begin Weapons Handovers in Lebanese Camps

Palestinian factions have commenced handing over weapons stored in Lebanese refugee camps to the Lebanese army, marking an initial action in a broader disarmament plan. This step, announced during a visit by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to Lebanon, faces challenges due to differing stances among factions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 22-08-2025 01:40 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 01:40 IST
  • Lebanon

In a significant move, Palestinian factions began transferring weapons from a refugee camp near Beirut to the Lebanese army, marking an initial effort to implement a disarmament plan announced in May. The plan seeks to consolidate arms under the Lebanese government's authority.

Despite the initial success, not all factions are on board. Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad have distanced themselves from the decision, citing broader geopolitical considerations and linking their weapons to the Palestinian cause.

The disarmament of the camps is viewed as a precursor to addressing Hezbollah's arsenal, which remains a controversial issue in Lebanon. The steps taken so far face skepticism and challenges due to the complex political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

