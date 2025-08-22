Palestinian Factions Begin Weapons Handovers in Lebanese Camps

In a significant move, Palestinian factions began transferring weapons from a refugee camp near Beirut to the Lebanese army, marking an initial effort to implement a disarmament plan announced in May. The plan seeks to consolidate arms under the Lebanese government's authority.

Despite the initial success, not all factions are on board. Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad have distanced themselves from the decision, citing broader geopolitical considerations and linking their weapons to the Palestinian cause.

The disarmament of the camps is viewed as a precursor to addressing Hezbollah's arsenal, which remains a controversial issue in Lebanon. The steps taken so far face skepticism and challenges due to the complex political landscape.

