Left Menu

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's Resilience: A Fight for Delhi's Rights

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, undeterred by a recent attack, resumed her efforts to advocate for Delhi's development. Speaking at Gandhi Nagar, she emphasized her commitment to the city's progress and addressed the needs of the trans Yamuna area. Despite challenges, Gupta remains resolved to ensure Delhi's growth and rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 15:22 IST
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's Resilience: A Fight for Delhi's Rights
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in a show of resilience, declared her unwavering commitment to Delhi's progress just days after a physical attack. Addressing a crowd in Gandhi Nagar, Gupta emphasized her resolve to fight for the rights and development of the city, ensuring her administration's dedication to a better Delhi.

Gupta faced an attack from Rajkot resident Rajeshbhai Khimji at a public hearing in Civil Lines. Following the incident, she has reiterated her determination to push forward, focusing on the development of the trans Yamuna area, critical for the future growth of the capital city.

After a brief hiatus, Gupta resumed her duties with vigor, participating in the 50th-anniversary event of the Association of Wholesale Garment Dealers, and scheduled to attend an 'Industrial Ideathon'. Her assured leadership continues as she navigates challenges and works for the vision of a prosperous Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025