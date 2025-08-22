Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's Resilience: A Fight for Delhi's Rights

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in a show of resilience, declared her unwavering commitment to Delhi's progress just days after a physical attack. Addressing a crowd in Gandhi Nagar, Gupta emphasized her resolve to fight for the rights and development of the city, ensuring her administration's dedication to a better Delhi.

Gupta faced an attack from Rajkot resident Rajeshbhai Khimji at a public hearing in Civil Lines. Following the incident, she has reiterated her determination to push forward, focusing on the development of the trans Yamuna area, critical for the future growth of the capital city.

After a brief hiatus, Gupta resumed her duties with vigor, participating in the 50th-anniversary event of the Association of Wholesale Garment Dealers, and scheduled to attend an 'Industrial Ideathon'. Her assured leadership continues as she navigates challenges and works for the vision of a prosperous Delhi.

