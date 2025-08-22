Left Menu

Fed's New Framework: A Return to Price Stability Focus

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced a new framework focusing on traditional price stability over the employment mandate, marking a shift from the previous low-interest strategy. The change comes after COVID-driven economic shifts and aims for a forward-looking, balanced approach toward both inflation and employment goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 21:54 IST
Fed's New Framework: A Return to Price Stability Focus

Jerome Powell, the Chair of the Federal Reserve, unveiled a revised operating framework on Friday, reverting to a traditional focus on price stability. This shift replaces the Fed's recent strategy, which prioritized the job mandate over inflation targets. The update acknowledges significant economic changes over the past five years, aiming to adjust monetary policy more effectively.

Addressing international economists and policymakers at the annual Jackson Hole conference, Powell highlighted a continued belief in forward-looking policies despite the new directive. He stressed that the Fed's dual mandate of managing both job and inflation risks remains pivotal, warning against setting numerical employment targets.

The updated framework removes the approach to low-interest rates and returns to flexible inflation targeting. Economists like Kathy Bostjancic and Joe Brusuelas note that this could mean an era of higher interest rates, as the Fed reinforces its commitment to price stability, even as it navigates post-pandemic economic realities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro's Asylum Document Sparks Controversy

Bolsonaro's Asylum Document Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Tour Bus Crash on New York Interstate

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Tour Bus Crash on New York Interstate

 United States
3
Tragic Bus Crash in Upstate New York Leaves Five Dead

Tragic Bus Crash in Upstate New York Leaves Five Dead

 Global
4
Texas, Florida seek to join legal challenge to abortion pill

Texas, Florida seek to join legal challenge to abortion pill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025