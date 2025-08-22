Fed's New Framework: A Return to Price Stability Focus

Jerome Powell, the Chair of the Federal Reserve, unveiled a revised operating framework on Friday, reverting to a traditional focus on price stability. This shift replaces the Fed's recent strategy, which prioritized the job mandate over inflation targets. The update acknowledges significant economic changes over the past five years, aiming to adjust monetary policy more effectively.

Addressing international economists and policymakers at the annual Jackson Hole conference, Powell highlighted a continued belief in forward-looking policies despite the new directive. He stressed that the Fed's dual mandate of managing both job and inflation risks remains pivotal, warning against setting numerical employment targets.

The updated framework removes the approach to low-interest rates and returns to flexible inflation targeting. Economists like Kathy Bostjancic and Joe Brusuelas note that this could mean an era of higher interest rates, as the Fed reinforces its commitment to price stability, even as it navigates post-pandemic economic realities.

(With inputs from agencies.)