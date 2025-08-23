Left Menu

Chief Minister Stalin Advocates for State Autonomy and Federalism

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin urged all Indian states to advocate for state autonomy and federalism by forming committees similar to Tamil Nadu's. He criticized the central government's political motives and financial allocations while emphasizing the importance of state autonomy for India's strength and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-08-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 19:45 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has called on all Indian states to establish committees like Tamil Nadu's to push for greater state autonomy and federalism. He emphasized the necessity of amending the Constitution to enshrine these principles for a stronger, more pluralistic nation.

CM Stalin criticized the central government, accusing it of pursuing political motives by withholding rightful financial allocations from states based on their tax contributions. Citing the ongoing challenges faced by non-BJP regimes, he highlighted how Tamil Nadu has continuously advocated for these issues.

Stalin recalled past efforts, such as the Rajamannar Committee and opposition to the imposition of Hindi, and praised the role of the Dravidian movement in promoting social justice. He expressed optimism that adopting a federal power-sharing model would enhance national integrity and reinforce India's unity.

