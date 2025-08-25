Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Elderly Couple Buried in Mud Wall Collapse

An elderly couple tragically lost their lives when a mud wall of their thatched house collapsed in Kauhara village, Banda district, Uttar Pradesh. Identified as Ramsharan and Jagdeiya, the couple succumbed to the debris, prompting a police investigation. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly couple tragically died after being trapped under the debris when a mud wall of their thatched home collapsed on Monday afternoon in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police reported.

The collapse occurred in Kauhara village within Baberu police station's jurisdiction, authorities confirmed.

The victims have been identified as Ramsharan, aged 75, and his wife Jagdeiya, aged 72. Police have sent their bodies for post-mortem examination as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

