Tragedy Strikes: Elderly Couple Buried in Mud Wall Collapse

An elderly couple tragically died after being trapped under the debris when a mud wall of their thatched home collapsed on Monday afternoon in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police reported.

The collapse occurred in Kauhara village within Baberu police station's jurisdiction, authorities confirmed.

The victims have been identified as Ramsharan, aged 75, and his wife Jagdeiya, aged 72. Police have sent their bodies for post-mortem examination as part of the ongoing investigation.

