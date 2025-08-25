Night Drama in Sector 56: Duo Arrested for Drunk Driving and Misconduct

A software engineer and a graphics designer were apprehended on charges of drunk driving and misconduct with police officers in Gurugram, law enforcement officials reported on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday night when the pair was requested to provide their vehicle documents. The driver, Aryan Dua, and his friend, Vatsla, resisted, leading to their arrest on Sunday.

According to police reports, the event occurred around 11.50 pm near Hongkong Bazaar in Sector 56. The driver, allegedly intoxicated, was speeding from Kabutar Chowk when stopped by officers. The pair then refused to share their details and allegedly physically interacted with the officers.

