Global Legal Dilemmas: Dual Nationals in the IDF Spotlight

Senior Israeli Defence Force officials announced plans to call up approximately 130,000 reservists for military operations in Gaza City, sparking a global legal debate over the participation of dual nationals.

Research highlights significant legal issues facing countries that permit their citizens to serve in the IDF, amid concerns over potential war crimes.

The international community is increasingly focusing on the legal implications, urging states to enforce laws preventing dual nationals from serving in foreign armies to align with global human rights standards.

