CCTV Footage Points to Vipin Bhati in Wife Nikki’s Alleged Dowry Death

New CCTV footage potentially linking Vipin Bhati to the gruesome murder of his wife Nikki over dowry demands has surfaced in Greater Noida’s Sirsa village.

The footage depicts Bhati allegedly near the crime scene, sparking a wave of reactions as police intensify their investigation. Locals identified the suspect as Vipin, seen hurrying away from a car, shortly followed by frantic activity nearby.

Amid claims of domestic strife and dowry harassment, the National Commission for Women calls for swift justice. Authorities stress that the probe will consider all evidence, with Vipin and relatives currently in custody facing serious charges. Meanwhile, Nikki’s family demands justice amid widely circulated videos of the tragic incident.

