Left Menu

CCTV Footage Points to Vipin Bhati in Wife Nikki’s Alleged Dowry Death

CCTV footage suggests Vipin Bhati's involvement in the alleged murder of his wife Nikki over dowry in Sirsa village, Greater Noida. As police investigate, Vipin and family face charges. The National Commission for Women demands a prompt investigation and protection for Nikki's family amid viral videos and eyewitness reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 26-08-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 14:55 IST
CCTV Footage Points to Vipin Bhati in Wife Nikki’s Alleged Dowry Death
  • Country:
  • India

New CCTV footage potentially linking Vipin Bhati to the gruesome murder of his wife Nikki over dowry demands has surfaced in Greater Noida’s Sirsa village.

The footage depicts Bhati allegedly near the crime scene, sparking a wave of reactions as police intensify their investigation. Locals identified the suspect as Vipin, seen hurrying away from a car, shortly followed by frantic activity nearby.

Amid claims of domestic strife and dowry harassment, the National Commission for Women calls for swift justice. Authorities stress that the probe will consider all evidence, with Vipin and relatives currently in custody facing serious charges. Meanwhile, Nikki’s family demands justice amid widely circulated videos of the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan's Polio Battle: New Cases Highlight Enduring Challenge

Pakistan's Polio Battle: New Cases Highlight Enduring Challenge

 Pakistan
2
France's Political Gamble: Confidence Vote Crisis

France's Political Gamble: Confidence Vote Crisis

 Global
3
Indian Marksmen Dominate Asian Shooting Championships

Indian Marksmen Dominate Asian Shooting Championships

 Kazakhstan
4
High-Speed Ro-Ro Service to Transform Mumbai-Konkan Connectivity

High-Speed Ro-Ro Service to Transform Mumbai-Konkan Connectivity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025