School Cook Arrested for Alleged Assault

A 65-year-old cook working at a government primary school in Kursi district has been taken into custody on charges of sexually assaulting two students, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The arrest followed a case registration on Monday, based on a complaint lodged by the victims' families. Accusations detail that Nagesar, the suspect, allegedly targeted two boys aged 11, to whom he posed threats following the assaults.

The situation came to light after some students witnessed misconduct on August 23 and alerted their parents. Currently, Deputy Superintendent of Police Vikas Chandra Tripathi is overseeing the recording of statements as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)