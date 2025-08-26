Left Menu

School Cook Arrested for Alleged Assault

A cook at a government primary school in Kursi has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two 11-year-old boys. The case was reported after the children's families filed a complaint. Investigations are ongoing, with statements being recorded from the victims and their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:01 IST
School Cook Arrested for Alleged Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 65-year-old cook working at a government primary school in Kursi district has been taken into custody on charges of sexually assaulting two students, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The arrest followed a case registration on Monday, based on a complaint lodged by the victims' families. Accusations detail that Nagesar, the suspect, allegedly targeted two boys aged 11, to whom he posed threats following the assaults.

The situation came to light after some students witnessed misconduct on August 23 and alerted their parents. Currently, Deputy Superintendent of Police Vikas Chandra Tripathi is overseeing the recording of statements as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fiji Prime Minister visits UIDAI's New Delhi headquarters

Fiji Prime Minister visits UIDAI's New Delhi headquarters

 India
2
Odisha’s BJP govt so far changed names of 25 schemes of previous regime: BJD

Odisha’s BJP govt so far changed names of 25 schemes of previous regime: BJD

 India
3
UPDATE 2-Inside ICE, Trump's migrant crackdown is taking a toll on officers

UPDATE 2-Inside ICE, Trump's migrant crackdown is taking a toll on officers

 Global
4
Rugby-Argentina to take 32 players for two tests in Australia

Rugby-Argentina to take 32 players for two tests in Australia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025