School Cook Arrested for Alleged Assault
A cook at a government primary school in Kursi has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two 11-year-old boys. The case was reported after the children's families filed a complaint. Investigations are ongoing, with statements being recorded from the victims and their families.
- Country:
- India
A 65-year-old cook working at a government primary school in Kursi district has been taken into custody on charges of sexually assaulting two students, according to police reports on Tuesday.
The arrest followed a case registration on Monday, based on a complaint lodged by the victims' families. Accusations detail that Nagesar, the suspect, allegedly targeted two boys aged 11, to whom he posed threats following the assaults.
The situation came to light after some students witnessed misconduct on August 23 and alerted their parents. Currently, Deputy Superintendent of Police Vikas Chandra Tripathi is overseeing the recording of statements as the investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)