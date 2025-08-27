Rising Headlines: Tawi River Flooding Alert in India and Pakistan
India has alerted Pakistan regarding potential flooding in the Tawi river due to incessant rainfall. Alerts were issued via the Ministry of External Affairs, aiming to prevent loss despite the stalled hydrological data exchange under the Indus Waters Treaty following recent tensions.
- India
India has escalated alerts to Pakistan about probable flooding in the Tawi river, following continuous rainfall forcing dam water releases, sources reported on Wednesday.
Routed through India's Ministry of External Affairs, these warnings were issued on humanitarian grounds, despite suspended data exchanges following a tragic attack in Jammu and Kashmir linked to Pakistan.
Beginning Monday, progressive alerts have highlighted the dangerous water levels resulting in the opening of sluice gates in key reservoirs.
