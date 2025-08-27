Majority of Americans Back Sanctions on Russia's Trade Allies, Poll Finds
A Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that 62% of Americans support sanctioning Russia's trading partners to pressure Moscow to cease its war with Ukraine. President Trump is leveraging this approach and plans to expand sanctions if needed. The poll indicates bipartisan support for these measures.
A newly released Reuters/Ipsos poll indicates that a significant portion of Americans support the idea of sanctioning Russia's trading partners. This move aims to pressure Moscow into ending its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
The three-day survey, which concluded Sunday, revealed that 62% of respondents favor this strategy, a measure partially adopted by U.S. President Donald Trump. The conflict, ignited by Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, has resulted in substantial loss of life on both sides.
Trump has engaged in diplomatic efforts, including meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but has yet to halt the violence. As part of this strategy, Trump has also imposed tariffs on countries like India, a significant purchaser of Russian oil, and threatened stronger measures against others such as China and Turkey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Americans
- sanctions
- Russia
- trading partners
- Ukraine war
- Trump
- diplomacy
- poll
- Reuters
- Ipsos
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise in Gaza as Israeli Tanks Push Forward Ahead of Trump-led Talks
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Yielding to Trump's Intervention With Pakistan
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S.-Russia Talks on Ukraine
U.S. Colleges Rely on Chinese Students, Says Trump Amid Tensions
Covert Diplomacy: Greenland's Emerging Battle for Influence