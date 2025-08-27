Left Menu

Majority of Americans Back Sanctions on Russia's Trade Allies, Poll Finds

A Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that 62% of Americans support sanctioning Russia's trading partners to pressure Moscow to cease its war with Ukraine. President Trump is leveraging this approach and plans to expand sanctions if needed. The poll indicates bipartisan support for these measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 15:32 IST
Majority of Americans Back Sanctions on Russia's Trade Allies, Poll Finds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A newly released Reuters/Ipsos poll indicates that a significant portion of Americans support the idea of sanctioning Russia's trading partners. This move aims to pressure Moscow into ending its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

The three-day survey, which concluded Sunday, revealed that 62% of respondents favor this strategy, a measure partially adopted by U.S. President Donald Trump. The conflict, ignited by Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, has resulted in substantial loss of life on both sides.

Trump has engaged in diplomatic efforts, including meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but has yet to halt the violence. As part of this strategy, Trump has also imposed tariffs on countries like India, a significant purchaser of Russian oil, and threatened stronger measures against others such as China and Turkey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Start-ups Propel Satellite Imaging to New Heights with Successful Launch

Start-ups Propel Satellite Imaging to New Heights with Successful Launch

 India
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson: Accusations Against Iran and Arrests

Melbourne Synagogue Arson: Accusations Against Iran and Arrests

 Australia
3
MuscleBlaze Celebrates 13th Anniversary with Mega Fitness Sale

MuscleBlaze Celebrates 13th Anniversary with Mega Fitness Sale

 United States
4
Tensions Rise in Gaza as Israeli Tanks Push Forward Ahead of Trump-led Talks

Tensions Rise in Gaza as Israeli Tanks Push Forward Ahead of Trump-led Talks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025