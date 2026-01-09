UPDATE 2-'If it expires, it expires,' Trump tells NYT about US-Russia nuclear treaty

U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that he would allow the last U.S.-Russia strategic arms control treaty ‌to expire without accepting an offer from Moscow to voluntarily extend its caps on deployments of the world's most powerful nuclear weapons, according to remarks released on Thursday. "If it expires, ⁠it expires," Trump said of the 2010 New START accord in an interview he gave to the New York Times on Wednesday. "We'll just do a better agreement."

Arms control advocates fear that the world's two biggest nuclear powers will begin deploying strategic warheads ​beyond the pact's limits after it expires on February 5, hastening an erosion of the global arms control regime. "There ‍are plenty of advocates in the Trump administration ... for doing exactly that," said Thomas Countryman, a former top State Department arms control official who chairs the board of the Arms Control Association advocacy group.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Trump ⁠intends to ‌accept an offer made in September ⁠by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the sides to voluntarily maintain the limits on strategic nuclear weapons deployments after New START expires. Trump in July ‍said he would like to maintain the limits set out in the treaty after it expires.

The agreement limits the U.S. and Russia ​to deploying no more than 1,550 warheads on 700 delivery vehicles - missiles, bombers and submarines. New START cannot be extended. ⁠As written, it allowed one extension and Putin and former U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to roll it over for five years in 2021.

Trump told the ⁠New York Times that China, which has the world's fastest-growing strategic nuclear force, should be included in a treaty that replaces New START. Beijing, seen by the U.S. as its main global rival, has spurned that proposal since Trump promoted ⁠it in his first administration, asserting that the Russian and U.S. nuclear forces dwarf its arsenal.

"You probably want to get ⁠a couple of other players ‌involved also," Trump said. A Pentagon report last month said China is likely to have loaded more than 100 intercontinental ballistic missiles across its latest three silo fields and has no desire ⁠for arms control talks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)