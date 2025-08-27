Kerala's Landmark Land Reform: Settlers' Dreams Realized

The Kerala cabinet has taken a significant step by approving an amendment to the Land Assignment Act, a decision aimed at addressing the prolonged land-related issues faced by residents in the state's hilly regions.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the decision, noting that land disputes had been a persistent concern, and resolving them has been a priority for the LDF government. He reflected on the efforts since 2016 that have paved the way for this landmark reform.

The amendment, passed by the Legislative Assembly, legalizes land use up to June 7, 2024, and simplifies the regularization process for small businesses. This move is part of the LDF's 2021 manifesto, emphasizing their commitment to resolving issues democratically through stakeholder consultations.

(With inputs from agencies.)