Tragic End to Sibling Clash Over Money

In a chilling incident in Chirgaon, a man named Jitendra Kushwaha allegedly killed his younger brother Rakesh during a drunken brawl over a financial dispute. The tragedy unfolded late Tuesday night, with Jitendra using an iron rod as the weapon. Police have arrested Jitendra, while further investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 27-08-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 18:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A harrowing family tragedy unfolded in Chirgaon when Jitendra Kushwaha allegedly killed his younger brother during a heated, drunken altercation about money, authorities reported on Wednesday.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Arvind Kumar, the violent incident took place late on Tuesday. Both men were reportedly intoxicated, culminating in Jitendra attacking Rakesh with a nearby iron rod, resulting in his death.

After a neighbor notified the police, they arrived promptly, arresting Jitendra at the scene. The deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation is ongoing, Kumar stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

