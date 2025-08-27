Andries Nel Calls for United Front Against Human Trafficking Exploiting SA Youth

Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Andries Nel, has issued a strong warning against the growing threat of human trafficking and the exploitation of vulnerable young women in South Africa, following the circulation of questionable job advertisements on social media.

The warning comes after prominent South African influencers promoted controversial overseas “opportunities” in Russia, targeting young women aged 18 to 22.

“These offers are not endorsed by the Government of South Africa. Never rely solely on social media promotions or unsolicited advertisements. Always verify job opportunities through official channels,” Nel stressed.

Exploiting Youth Unemployment

Acknowledging the social and economic pressures driving desperation, Nel pointed to South Africa’s high youth unemployment rate, particularly among young women, as a factor making them susceptible to predatory schemes.

“These vulnerabilities must not be exploited. Government is committed to creating safe and sustainable employment pathways through initiatives such as the Presidential Employment Stimulus, the National Youth Service, and multiple skills development programmes,” he said.

Whole-of-Society Response Needed

The Deputy Minister stressed that combating trafficking requires a whole-of-society approach.

“We call upon all sectors of society – government, civil society, business, and communities – to work together to protect our youth from predators who seek to profit from their hopes and dreams. The safety, dignity and futures of our young people are not for sale,” Nel said.

He described human trafficking as a scourge that must be confronted with unity, vigilance, and unshakable resolve.

Lessons From Past Incidents

The department drew attention to the recent case of 23 South Africans rescued and repatriated from Myanmar in March 2024. These individuals were initially lured to Thailand under the guise of lucrative jobs advertised on social media.

The promises included high salaries, free accommodation, and travel benefits, but once they arrived in Thailand, they were transported against their will to Myanmar, where they were imprisoned in a cybercrime compound.

Victims were subjected to physical torture, intimidation, and forced labour and compelled to participate in illicit online scams targeting people across the world. They were held captive for more than four months before intervention efforts led to their safe return.

Verifying Job Opportunities Abroad

To avoid falling victim to similar schemes, the Deputy Minister urged young people to use official government channels before accepting international offers. Verification can be done through:

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO)

The Department of Employment and Labour (DoEL)

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA)

The South African Police Service (SAPS)

“It is also imperative that any person taking up a job offer or opportunity overseas must first enquire from the country of destination about its legal travel and working requirements,” Nel said.

Global Human Trafficking Trends

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), there has been a 25% global increase in detected cases of human trafficking, with children accounting for 38% of victims. South Africa remains classified as a source, transit, and destination country for human trafficking, making the problem both domestic and international in nature.

Strengthening South Africa’s Response

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, working with the National Intersectoral Committee on Trafficking in Persons (NICTIP), continues to strengthen South Africa’s anti-trafficking response. This includes:

Expanding investigations and prosecutions of trafficking offences.

Enhancing cross-border cooperation with international counterparts.

Running awareness campaigns to alert communities to trafficking methods.

Mobilising provincial task teams and rapid response units established under the Prevention and Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act, 2013 (Act 7 of 2013).

Protecting the Futures of Young South Africans

Nel concluded with a passionate plea for vigilance: “Human trafficking thrives on false promises. Our young people deserve better – they deserve opportunities that uplift, not trap them. Together, we must ensure that their futures cannot be bought or sold.”