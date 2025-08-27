Left Menu

Govt Launches UMEED Portal Module for Women & Orphans’ Waqf Maintenance Aid

By digitizing the process through the UMEED Portal, the Ministry aims to ensure that charitable objectives of Waqf properties are fulfilled effectively and equitably.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:38 IST
Govt Launches UMEED Portal Module for Women & Orphans’ Waqf Maintenance Aid
The new system is designed to empower widows, divorced women, and orphans in minority communities, many of whom face economic vulnerability and social marginalization. Image Credit: Twitter(@MOMAIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark step toward inclusive welfare and digital governance, the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India, has launched a new module on the UMEED Portal to facilitate maintenance support for widows, divorced women, and orphans from Waqf-alal-aulad properties.

The initiative is anchored in Rule 8(2) of the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Rules, 2025, framed under the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995.

Transforming Waqf Administration

The launch marks a people-centric and technology-driven shift in Waqf administration. Traditionally, Waqf-alal-aulad endowments — a special category of charitable properties created for the welfare of family members and other deserving individuals — have supported communities, but access to these benefits has often been hindered by procedural delays and lack of transparency.

By digitizing the process through the UMEED Portal, the Ministry aims to ensure that charitable objectives of Waqf properties are fulfilled effectively and equitably.

Key Features of the New Module

The newly introduced functionality on the UMEED Portal offers:

  • Aadhaar-based authentication for secure beneficiary verification.

  • Online application and approval system, managed directly by respective State/UT Waqf Boards.

  • Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of maintenance support into beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

These measures are expected to eliminate delays, reduce administrative hurdles, and improve accountability, ensuring financial aid reaches the right individuals at the right time.

Supporting Vulnerable Communities

The new system is designed to empower widows, divorced women, and orphans in minority communities, many of whom face economic vulnerability and social marginalization. By leveraging income generated from Waqf-alal-aulad properties, the module will:

  • Provide direct financial assistance to women and children in need.

  • Strengthen social safety nets for vulnerable groups.

  • Enhance the charitable and community-supporting role of Waqf institutions.

A Step Towards Inclusive Development

This initiative is a part of the government’s broader agenda to align Waqf management with principles of transparency, efficiency, and good governance. The Ministry emphasized that inclusive development and social justice are central to the reforms, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring equitable access to welfare measures.

Direct digital governance tools, such as this module, are also seen as crucial for India’s push toward modernizing Waqf property management, minimizing misuse, and maximizing benefits for target communities.

Call for Collective Action

The Ministry has urged State/UT Waqf Boards and Mutawallis (managers of Waqf properties) to:

  • Ensure timely implementation of the module.

  • Promote awareness campaigns to inform eligible beneficiaries of their entitlements.

  • Build partnerships with community organizations to enhance outreach and compliance.

Broader Context

The UMEED Portal itself is part of the digital transformation initiatives of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, intended to provide a single-window interface for Waqf property management, beneficiary schemes, and transparency in governance.

By embedding welfare-focused modules into this digital framework, the government seeks to ensure that religious endowments remain relevant to contemporary needs while retaining their charitable essence.

Looking Ahead

The launch of this module highlights a new era in Waqf administration, where digital tools bridge the gap between tradition and modern governance, making welfare mechanisms more accessible, accountable, and inclusive.

For millions of marginalized women and orphans across the country, the initiative could mean timely financial relief, dignity, and a stronger safety net, reinforcing India’s vision of inclusive growth and social justice.

 

TRENDING

1
Swift Action Averts Tragedy in Meerut School Bus Fire

Swift Action Averts Tragedy in Meerut School Bus Fire

 India
2
Assam's New Inter-Religious Land Transfer SOP: A Boost to Efficiency and Security

Assam's New Inter-Religious Land Transfer SOP: A Boost to Efficiency and Sec...

 India
3
Tariff Turmoil: Gujarat's Diamond Industry Faces Challenges

Tariff Turmoil: Gujarat's Diamond Industry Faces Challenges

 India
4
Nvidia Anticipation Calms Market Amid Fed Independence Concerns

Nvidia Anticipation Calms Market Amid Fed Independence Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025