Reforming H1-B and Green Card Process: Trump's Plan Unveiled

The Trump administration is set to overhaul the H1B visa programme and Green Card process, aiming for a more selective entry to the US. Indian professionals, major beneficiaries of H1B visas, may experience changes. Officials criticize the current system, labeling it as exploitive and in need of reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 10:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is preparing significant changes to the H1B visa programme and the Green Card process, targeting a shift in policy to prioritize American workers over foreign hires, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick announced. The move, affecting predominantly Indian IT professionals, aims to correct what officials perceive as flaws in the system.

Lutnick, in an interview with Fox News, described the current H1B framework as "terrible" and indicated that reform is underway, suggesting that the Green Card system should also be revamped to select highly qualified individuals rather than those who fall into the lower income quartile compared to the average American worker's salary.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis echoed these sentiments, criticizing the H1B system as a "scam" that undermines American job opportunities by allowing companies to exploit the system while laying off domestic workers. With AI disrupting the job market, the emphasis is on hiring American workers to ensure economic stability, the governor stressed.

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

