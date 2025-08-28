Reforming H1-B and Green Card Process: Trump's Plan Unveiled

The Trump administration is preparing significant changes to the H1B visa programme and the Green Card process, targeting a shift in policy to prioritize American workers over foreign hires, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick announced. The move, affecting predominantly Indian IT professionals, aims to correct what officials perceive as flaws in the system.

Lutnick, in an interview with Fox News, described the current H1B framework as "terrible" and indicated that reform is underway, suggesting that the Green Card system should also be revamped to select highly qualified individuals rather than those who fall into the lower income quartile compared to the average American worker's salary.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis echoed these sentiments, criticizing the H1B system as a "scam" that undermines American job opportunities by allowing companies to exploit the system while laying off domestic workers. With AI disrupting the job market, the emphasis is on hiring American workers to ensure economic stability, the governor stressed.