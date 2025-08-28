Left Menu

Delhi Court Imposes 20-Year Sentence in Child Sodomy Case

A Delhi court sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for sodomising an 11-year-old in 2016. The court emphasized the severe mental and physical impact on the victim. Convicted under IPC Section 377 and POCSO Act, the man was denied leniency, and the victim received Rs 10.5 lakh compensation.

Updated: 28-08-2025 18:02 IST
A Delhi court has delivered a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a 45-year-old man for the 2016 sodomy of an 11-year-old, underlining the deep psychological and physical harm inflicted on the victim.

Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Sonam Gupta heard the arguments, convicting the man under Section 377 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

Rejecting any calls for leniency, the court, referencing Additional Public Prosecutor Paresh Sisodia's arguments, mandated a compensation of Rs 10.5 lakh for the victim in its August 21 order.

