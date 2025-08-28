Delhi Court Imposes 20-Year Sentence in Child Sodomy Case

A Delhi court has delivered a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a 45-year-old man for the 2016 sodomy of an 11-year-old, underlining the deep psychological and physical harm inflicted on the victim.

Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Sonam Gupta heard the arguments, convicting the man under Section 377 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

Rejecting any calls for leniency, the court, referencing Additional Public Prosecutor Paresh Sisodia's arguments, mandated a compensation of Rs 10.5 lakh for the victim in its August 21 order.